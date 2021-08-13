ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Pride is about to pop.
Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center staff and volunteers are gearing up for thousands of visitors this Sunday at the Jewish Community Center in Allentown.
"It's a time to both remember how far we have come, honor the people who have come before us and continue that legacy of advocating for legal, social, health equity to celebrate our communities, traditions of arts and culture," said Adrian Shanker, the center's executive director.
Because of COVID, last year's Pride was virtual. But Shanker says this year the community needed to come together.
To keep things safe, masks are optional, and hand sanitizer will be available, as will free COVID shots.
But the main focus will be on the fun, with musical performances by Regina Sayles, Crys Matthews and Erin McKeown.
And what would Pride be without Glamorous Drag Queens?
"I love the fact that we're having some RuPaul's Drag Race people here, Ariel Versace more importantly, I love I'm a big fan of Kylie Sonique Love who is on the current season six of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars so currently on TV right now we're watching her compete and she's literally going to be here on Sunday which is really exciting," said Pride Programs Manager Ariel Torres.
And like in year's past, there will be a ton of vendors, artists, health screenings, and food. You can even get a craft cocktail at the Pride Pub.
This year's theme is #Youareincluded, which organizers say the Pride has always been about.
Lehigh Valley Pride runs from noon to 6 p.m.
Tickets are $10 at the door.