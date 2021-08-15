ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The debate over whether Pennsylvania students should wear a mask to school continues across the Lehigh Valley this weekend.
Earlier in August, Governor Tom Wolf said he will be leaving it up to individual school districts, but others say it should be up to parents.
"We are here for parent choice. This rally is called my child, my choice," said Alison Ruta, co-founder of Choice of the Lehigh Valley.
With the school year set to return in the near future, the debate over whether districts should require masks across the Lehigh Valley continues.
"Parents need that option. If you want to mask your kid, fine, if you don't want to mask your kid fine. Same thing with vaccines," said Ruta.
Ruta stood alongside dozens of demonstrators on the corner of Tilghman Street and Cedar Crest Boulevard in Allentown Sunday afternoon.
Demonstrators there said they believe it is essential that parents have the decision to choose whether or not their kids wear masks in school.
"We should walk together, mask and unmask together in harmony," said Ruta.
Sunday's rally marks the second one held by the group this summer.
"People should have the option on what they're comfortable with," said Bethney Whitehill of Freedom of Choice of the Lehigh Valley.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, Governor Wolf said it will be up to individual school districts in the state to decide if they will require masks.
"I think the CDC guidelines is they strongly recommend that schools do that, they're not mandating it, and neither am I," said Governor Wolf earlier in August.
Over in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy said students will be required to mask up when returning to the classrooms.
"We're following CDC guidelines, we're strongly recommending that if you are indoors, you're in schools, you otta wear a mask k through 12, staff teachers, everybody," said Governor Wolf.