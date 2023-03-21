The Lehigh Valley was a U.S. hotspot for attracting and expanding business in 2022.

That's according to rankings from Site Selection magazine's Governor's Cup Awards, which looks at economic development projects in regions across the country.

The Lehigh Valley was ranked second in the country for regions its size.

Other regions that size include Greenville, South Carolina, which took first place, as well as Omaha, Nebraska; Baton Route, Louisiana; and Dayton, Ohio.

The Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation (LVEDC) highlighted the achievement.

The Lehigh Valley also ranked fifth of all regions in the Northeast for the number of economic development projects. Forty-six projects in the Lehigh Valley qualified under the criteria for the rankings, said the LVEDC.

LVEDC's president and CEO, Don Cunningham, is expected to speak about the rankings at the corporation's annual meeting on Tuesday afternoon.