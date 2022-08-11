ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital celebrated the establishment of the Michael & Christine Perrucci Center for Children’s Health and Wellbeing with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

The center is located at LVHN–One City Center on 707 Hamilton Street in Allentown.

LVHN says the center, which was established with support from Michael and Christine Perrucci, will use data and insights from community partners to improve the physical, mental and emotional health and well-being of children through community and population health interventions.

The center will employ a full team of public health experts who will measure the needs of the children in the local community and employ evidence-based practices to improve a wide range of health outcomes, including:

Infant mortality and premature births

Suicide attempts in adolescents

Resiliency in high-risk children

Adverse childhood experiences

Child abuse and neglect

School readiness

School attendance in relation to health concerns

Emergency room and hospitalization rates for medically complex children

Childhood obesity

Immunization rates

Impact of chronic illnesses, such as asthma

Impact of mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression

“The center will also allow medical experts from the Children’s Hospital and community leaders to further collaborate on combating these health concerns and make measurable differences in our community,” said J. Nathan Hagstrom, MD, Physician in Chief, Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital. “We are so excited for this next step in supporting the families in our region, and we are so thankful for the Perruccis and their partnership.”

“This is a monumental step towards creating a healthier community and proactively meeting the needs of children and their families,” says Brian A. Nester, DO, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lehigh Valley Health Network. “We are so grateful to the Perruccis for their generous gift towards the development of this center, and we thank them for their incredible vision and generosity.”

“Christine and I are honored to partner with Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital on their mission to improve the health outcomes of children across our region,” says Michael Perrucci. “With children of our own, this cause is near to our hearts and allows us to contribute to not only our community's present, but its future as well.”

“Over the last 10 years, Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital has worked tirelessly to partner with various community partners and provide health education and interventions for children of all ages,” Hagstrom said. “However, while we have been dedicated to improving various health outcomes and offering support to families across our community, we have not had a centralized hub of resources to coordinate our efforts, and there is much more work to be done. The Michael & Christine Perrucci Center for Children’s Health and Wellbeing will help us make a bigger impact.”