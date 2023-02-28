Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital holds ribbon cutting to celebrate addition of pediatric inpatient beds

Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital cut the ribbon Tuesday to celebrate the addition of 20 pediatric inpatient beds, expanding the children’s hospital’s medical-surgical inpatient capacity to 50, according to a news release from LVHN.

LVHN says the expansion reflects the growing demand for specialized pediatric care.

“The need for this expansion was emphasized during the recent surge with the increased number of patients who were admitted to our hospital with respiratory illnesses,” said J. Nathan Hagstrom, MD, Physician-in-Chief of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital. “There is a real need for additional pediatric beds in our community and we are thrilled to expand access to families in our region.”

The 50 inpatient pediatric beds are complemented by other pediatric services at Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, including 12 observation beds situated next to the 25-bed children’s emergency room, a 12-bed pediatric intensive care unit and a 40-bed neonatal intensive care unit.