ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A children's hospital in our region took a colorful approach to celebrating its 10th anniversary Wednesday.
Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital marked the occasion with an art-themed birthday party at its Cedar Crest campus.
Patients and their families painted canvases and decorated lab coats.
The coats will eventually be displayed in the hospital.
"We're most thrilled to share it with our patients and their families. That's why we're here," said Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital President Anne Baum.
Wednesday's art project was part of LVHN's "Community Canvas" program.