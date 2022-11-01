BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One Lehigh Valley resident is $150,000 richer Tuesday, but he was just one number away from winning hundreds of millions in the latest Powerball drawing. 69 News Reporter Chantelle Calhoun spoke with the luckiest unlucky man in the Lehigh Valley.

Jerry's Deli on West Union Boulevard in Bethlehem sold the lottery ticket on Monday with no idea of a potential winner until earlier Tuesday.

“I'm jealous, are you kidding me! But yeah, I'm happy for the person that won,” said Allentown resident Greg Hayes.

When the customer arrived, employees were shocked to learn that they had sold a ticket worth $150,000.

“It was exciting, one number off, that's good money,” said Jerry’s Deli employee Rajendra Joshi.

The ticket matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball, which means the deli will receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket, and it also means the customer was just one number away from becoming even richer.

“I would not be upset, any little amount would help, it's pretty busy so I'm sure somebody is going to get it but I’m just upset it wasn't me,” said Allentown resident Pete Albarado.

I did speak with the lottery winner who at this time wants to remain anonymous but said although he was just one number away from winning the billion-dollar pay out, he is still happy with his winnings.

Another man we spoke with said he completely understands the feeling of being so close yet so far.

“I had all four numbers and I won $1,025, and I was one number off from winning $1,000,200, so yeah I know how that feels,” said Hayes.

Deli employees say the customer has already come in to claim his prize, and with the jackpot estimated at $1.2 billon, they're looking forward to the next Powerball drawing.