A Lehigh Valley resident is telling her story of survival during the Holocaust as we commemorate this day of remembrance.
When the Soviet army liberated the Auschwitz camp in Poland 77 years ago, the United Nations used this day of remembrance to commemorate the millions of people who were killed, including children.
"At the International Holocaust Memorial Museum in Israel, 'Yad Vashem,' there is a Holocaust memorial to the children, the 1 million who perished that were children and that’s quite moving," said Jewish Federation Executive Director Jeri Zimmerman.
After escaping their homes in France to live in secrecy, many of the surviving children, including Holocaust survivor Michele Willner Levy, was left with no place to return to.
“My mother ran into class and grabbed me and apparently she had been told by the neighbor I think that the Gestapo was picking up Jews in another side of town,” said Levy.
Levy, who has told her story by visiting local schools and through documentaries, says she was one of 100,000 surviving children. Levy lost her grandparents, and most of her extended family that couldn’t escape Germany.
“They went there in September of 1942 and they were deported to Auschwitz in December of 1943 and of course they were immediately gassed,” Levy said.
More than 6 million people were killed during the Holocaust, and Levy says despite just being a child she saw what her parents experienced living in fear, and it's important to her to keep these stories alive to keep history from repeating.
“It honors all those who did not manage to live, so I honor my family and all those who have perished,” Levy said.