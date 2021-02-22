SLATINGTON, Pa. - The most treacherous of the season, is how one driver described their trip from Allentown to Slatington early Monday afternoon.
There were reports of people driving in white out conditions in Carbon County and huge delays but overall, from what we saw, most were able to handle the snow.
In a snow season that seemingly never stops, squall snow quickly covered roads from Slatington to Palmerton in the mid-morning and late afternoon, making snowblowers and shovels the de rigueur tools of the season.
"It's like a wet heavy snow that I don't care for," said Tara Heffner.
The snow didn't stop Heffner and Darla Stuart from shoveling the Slatington driveway of an elderly neighbor.
"It's like a never ending job huh?" I said to Heffner.
"Yeah. I have my house, my 73-year-old neighbor," she said.
"It's a good workout," I asked.
"That's why I'm doing it," she chuckled.
Snowplows once again do the job too big for manual labor. Just don't tell that to Dan Podorsky of Palmerton, Carbon County.
"You're in a good mood," I said while he shoveled his steps.
"I am. I love it. I'm retired, I get to go outside and have fun," he said.
Which includes building a dog igloo for his pup Dallas and a snowman with his wife Mary.
With a winter that won't end even Frosty is tiring of this deep freeze, as the smile they posted on his face fell as we were filming.