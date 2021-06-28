ALLENTOWN, Pa. | As of Monday, residents across the state of Pennsylvania no longer need to wear a mask.
"Glad to see everything is going to come back to normal," said Levi Arevalo, a Bethlehem resident.
Prior to Monday, mask mandates were still in place for those who hadn't received their vaccination, though Governor Wolf confirms that's no longer the case.
"Just, I'm done with everything, I just want everything to reopen," said Bethlehem resident Tiffany Arevalo.
The state had the potential to remove the mandate earlier if 80% of adults received both doses, though as of last week the number fell below that goal. The state is reportedly at 75% for the first dose and 59% fully vaccinated.
The mask mandate was first issued back on April 15 of last year, and now with the latest news, businesses say they're ready to see customers they haven't seen in a long time.
"Our staff is ready to serve them and be happy and just create a really good environment for them," said Assistant General Manager of McCarthy's Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar, Ivan Alicea.
There are still instances where people need to wear one.
Certain businesses and organizations may require the use, regardless of vaccination status.
That'll go for planes, trains, buses and all forms of mass transit, too.
The Department of Health is still encouraging anyone who hasn't been vaccinated to still wear a mask in public.
"It's just exciting, things are slowly getting back to normal," said Francesca Bartolucci, team leader for the ice cream shop at Hotel Bethlehem.