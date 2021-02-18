SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - "It's just a pain in the butt," said resident Terry Engelman.
You can say that again. Oh wait, you might have last week when the region was clobbered with snow then.
"I think it's a little sloppier because we had a base of snow already. So adding this on top of it with fully snow and now this kind of sleet is just making it a mess," said Michael McCook of Bucks County.
"It just keeps happening and coming and coming, I'm ready for winter to be over soon," added Macungie resident Ron Schmoyer.
At some points Thursday, snow came down two inches every hour.
Lehigh Valley International Airport has clocked 52 inches total this winter.
Still, some are looking up.
"It's a little cold, not bad though, it's a lot better than last storm," said resident Kevin Kiernan.
"It's fun to play in and sometimes you get school days off from it," said Matt Eck of Macungie.
Sometimes you see some crazy things.
"I saw a guy on a bike, no kidding. Coming down the hill over here," said resident Joe Kressley.
Temperatures are coming down now with nightfall, and with it, come icy conditions.
"The snow-covered roads are actually a little bit better than slushy roads, all of this is about to freeze. it's going to be rough," said Frank Hollingsworth of Quakertown.
Rough is right. But it doesn't have to be. Give your cars time to warm up, and keep that scraper on you. At the rate we're going this month, we may need it.