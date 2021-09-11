People from the Lehigh Valley are among those in New York City this weekend to remember 9/11 on the 20th anniversary.
"I felt like I wanted to come out just see it. I like coming out here on the anniversaries, especially this one, the 20th," said John McCauley while speaking with 69 News Reporter Ali Reid.
On the grounds near the 9/11 memorial and what is now the Freedom Tower, we heard many of those same explanations after posing the question, "why are you here today?"
"We are here to really see the place where it all happened. We grew up watching this footage in the classroom and it is just something for us to see it in person 20 years later," said Lehigh Valley resident, Kessley McLaughin.
Thousands of people filtered in and out of lower Manhattan from all over the world. It didn't take long for our 69 news crew to find those from the Lehigh Valley.
"I was in school. I was in Allentown, at Kernsville Elementary," recalled McCauley. "I remember it was crazy. The teachers had put the TVs on. We ended up leaving school early. My dad on business. My mom was really scared."
20 years ago at 8:46 a.m. when the first tower was hit, changed the trajectory of so many people's lives. Sunday is about love and remembrance.
"Just to watch these people come together as a team, it doesn't matter if the emergency is in New York City or Philly or Lansdale or the Lehigh Valley. To see these people come together for this brotherhood, you can't put a price tag on that," continued McLaughlin.
It doesn't matter where you on the anniversary, whether that's in New York City or not, September 11, 2001, is just as impactful from anywhere.
Two words 'Never forget' couldn't hold more true.
"As we remember and pray for all those who died that day, and all those who died due to 9/11 illnesses, we also pray for their loved ones that were left behind," said Msgr. Jamie Gigantello.