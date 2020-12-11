ALLENTOWN, Pa. - New mitigation efforts in Pennsylvania are set to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
Governor Tom Wolf said the move is more than overdue.
"We all hoped it would not come to this... The current state of the spread will not allow us to wait," he said during a virtual news conference on Thursday.
Indoor gyms and businesses in the entertainment industry, such as movie theaters, casinos and arcades, must close, and all school sports and extracurricular activities will be put on hold.
Some say one of the biggest moves though is the ban on indoor dining.
"We would have rather just known with more advanced notice rather than hearing rumors and then getting a 24-hour notice," said Jeff Fegley, president of Fegley's Brew Works in Allentown.
Other retail stores and salons will now operate under 50% occupancy, while indoor gatherings have a limit of 10 people and outdoor is capped at 50.
"Business is business. We are struggling like everyone else, but I am optimistic that at some point this industry, specifically restaurants, is going to get help from the government," Fegley said.
He's hoping restaurant-goers will brave the cold.
His business is pushing outdoor seating, with the understanding public safety needs to come first, unlike some other businesses that plan to go against Wolf's orders.
"I certainly don't share the same sentiment. I feel the protection of the public is most important," Fegley said.
He said of Brew Works' locations in Allentown and Bethlehem, Allentown has been hit the hardest due to the city's massive transition.
But he says it's just the beginning, and is remaining hopeful.
"It's only three weeks, it sounds like forever," Fegley said. "There will be a solution."
For now, the restrictions will remain in place until 8 a.m. on January 4.