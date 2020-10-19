BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh Valley restaurant owners gathered on Main Street in Bethlehem Monday, after Governor Wolf vetoed a bill that would allow more people to eat and drink indoors, among other things.
House Bill 2513 would've allowed business to increase capacity, open up their bars, and remove the meal requirement for drinking.
Restaurant owners told us they need that to get through winter.
"When the cold weather comes, all this dining outdoors goes away, and then we're really in trouble," said Steve DiDonato, with the Lehigh Valley Restaurant Owners Task Force.
DiDonato organized the Lehigh Valley Restaurant Owners Task Force to advocate for restaurant owners.
"The Restaurant Association is estimating 60% of restaurants will close by the end of the year," he said.
John Trapani owns Zest and Grill 3501. He says the changes under the bill would make it easier to support his 100-plus employees during the winter.
"I'm not a greedy owner here," Trapani said. "Having the bars open again would open up a whole new revenue stream that I'm missing."
Republicans in the state House may put the bill back up for a vote again in the hopes of securing a veto-proof majority.