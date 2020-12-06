A Lehigh Valley school community is grieving the sudden and unexpected loss of a 16-year-old student who was killed in a crash Saturday morning.
Investigators said Ryan Carbone was on Route 22 East in South Whitehall Township early Saturday morning when he was involved in a crash with a tractor trailer.
Carbone exited his vehicle; that's when investigators said a second tractor trailer struck and killed the Allentown Central Central High School Junior.
“He was very well known member of his junior class of 2022 and we’re all just in shock and disbelief,” said Father Mark Searles, Chaplain at Allentown Central Catholic High School.
Searles knew Ryan well. In addition to serving as altar boy, Ryan was on the track and field team, served as an officer for the Science Olympiad Team and was a Boy Scout with Troop 439.
“He was everybody’s pal,” Searles said. “He will be very terribly missed. He was a great friend, student and part of this family at Central Catholic.”
By all accounts, even in his final moments, Ryan lived to fulfill a sense of duty greater than himself.
According to witness accounts to LehighValleyLive.com, Carbone was trying to alert other drivers that there was a disabled vehicle when he was hit by the tractor trailer.
"As a Scout and as a good kid with a good family that raised him well in faith and service to other people - even in his last moments we learned he was trying to save the lives of other people,” Searles noted.
On Saturday -- in a showing of grief, faith and support for the Carbone family -- hundreds of people spontaneously gathered to pray on their front lawn.
“How could a terrible tragedy like this happen to them? But, they have such a trust that he is with the Lord now, with God in a better place and we’ll see him again,” Searles said. “It the beautiful hope of our faith.”
A GoFundMe benefit has been set up in Ryan's honor. So for it's been shared hundreds of times on social media and more than 600 people have contributed to the fundraiser.
Allentown Central Catholic High School will be providing counseling and additional services beginning on Monday.
Visitation is scheduled at St. Thomas More Church from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The funeral Mass will be live streamed due to limitations of capacity at church.