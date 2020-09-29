LOWHILL TWP., Pa. - "Fire engulfed the building. 100-foot flames, it was insane," described neighbor Brandon Bryd.
The fire at Stone Haven Supply off Kernsville Road turned the Lowhill Township sky orange Monday night and the ground around it black on Tuesday morning.
"That is an acetylene tank. They come out under a lot of pressure to make it jet," said Fire Marshal Don Jacobs.
Jacobs says the tanks were inside the building and could have led to unique colors seen in the flames. He believes a boiler malfunction started the fire. The structure houses mechanical equipment and the Lehigh Valley Scream Park.
Owner Buddy Wessner says the popular Halloween haunt won't be happening this year.
"All the sound, the lightning, the fog, it was all stored here," he said about the burned building.
The attraction was set to start its 6th year on Friday.
"Just a shame for us and for the customers, and the actors. They are going to be crushed. Loved coming to work here. I feel sorrier for them than anything else," he said.
It's a nightmare scenario for the 140 employees and for Wessner.
He banks on the business to carry him through the winter as Stone Haven's season is in the spring. He was hoping to make nearly six figures over the next month.
"Get out of 2020 and into 2021. Hopefully it's better," Wessner said.
The fire is believed to be accidental and no one was injured. Wessner says he's already rebuilding the attraction for next year.