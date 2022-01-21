ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County is seeing over 5,000 fewer cases this week, while Northampton County is seeing roughly 3600 fewer cases.
Statewide there are about 400 fewer hospitalizations than there were two weeks ago.
"Although everyone, including all of those in public health, want to be very optimistic about the number of positive cases reducing on the state dashboard, we have to keep in mind many of our citizens have now obtained home test kits," said Allentown's Director of Health Vicky Kistler.
The results of those home test kits may not be reported, and there were still over 113,000 new cases reported over the past week. That dropoff, however, isn't likely only based on people relying on home testing.
But, Lehigh and Northampton counties are still well above the average statewide COVID incident rate of 890 per 100,000 residents. Experts say in addition to the number of cases, statistics like COVID related death, number of hospitalizations, how many people are in the ICU, and what schools are seeing are all relevant data.
"We see any trend as anything that occurs several weeks in a row with some consistency. So, if all of those numbers start to fall we're going to become very excited," Kistler said.
Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton counties continue to have some of the highest infection rates in the state.