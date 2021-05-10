WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The race is on to save at the gas pump.
Cathy is a cashier at Rudy's in Allentown. She says a lot of her customers are trying to fill up before gas prices go up, again.
Right now, the Lehigh Valley is ten cents higher than the national average, at $3.07.
That's up nine cents from last week, 16 cents from a month ago, and $1.10 from this time last year.
Local travel experts say Friday's cyber attack on the Colonial pipeline is just one factor pushing up gas prices. Also in the mix: pandemic wanderlust, a more expensive summer gas blend, and a truck driver supply chain shortage.
So experts say more increases are likely coming our way.
"We could be seeing price increases from $.03-$.07 as early as this week. So you know after that again very, very hard to predict where it's going to go. Because it depending upon demand is really a main portion of what goes into the price that we pay at the pump," said Theresa Podguski with AAA.
Economic experts say while the increases are painful, it's expected they won't go on too long before leveling out. Not just at the gas pump, but on goods across the board.
Experts say believe it or not, there is a silver lining to all of this.
"The economy is coming back gangbusters, many economists are expecting the second and third quarters of this year will show very, very high growth rates," said Dr. Kamran Afshar with DeSales University.