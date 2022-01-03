ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Saint Luke's University Health Network says doctors are seeing the highest number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
Medical experts say a shortage of tests is complicating an already difficult situation as the omicron variant spreads across the Lehigh Valley.
"We are seeing many, many more people in the hospital right now, than we had even at the peak a year ago," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, Sr. VP of Medical and Academic Affairs of St. Luke's University Health Network.
Covid cases continue to surge in the wake of updated CDC guidance that came in late last month cutting the quarantine period from 10 days to five days once someone recovering from Covid no longer has symptoms or is running a fever.
"The CDC had to take into consideration the workforce shortage that's out there," continued Dr. Jahre.
Federal health officials are considering requiring a negative test along with the five-day quarantine for asymptomatic people.
"The problem though, is obtaining those rapid tests," said Dr. Jahre. "It's one thing to say you should do that. It's another to say you can do that."
When recovering from Covid, rapid antigen tests will be most effective in indicating if someone is still infectious.
PCR tests are too sensitive and likely to pick up any amount of residual molecular DNA left over from Covid.
"In this case, if you're trying to test out of quarantine, the PCR test is just too good of a test. A lot of our patients still test positive weeks after they've been cleared of infection and are no longer contagious," said Dr. Jodi Lenko, Lehigh Valley Health Network.
The White House has said it will make half a billion tests available in the first few weeks of the new year and it hopes to keep that pace monthly, going forward.
"Right now is when we really need it because our area is considered one of the hottest areas for Covid in the country. This is not something we need in two months. We need it now," continued Dr. Jahre.
In addition to getting vaccinated, doctors say wearing a surgical mask or KN95 mask is the best defense.
"It's a safe an easy mechanism. Masks are readily available," said Dr. Lenko.