The Lehigh Valley is one of the fastest-growing regions in the Northeast.
"We've been growing basically at roughly 4,000 - in some years 6,000 residents per year - into just Northampton and Lehigh counties," said Becky Bradley, Executive Director of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.
The Lehigh Valley came in 5th among Northeastern Metros that gained the most population in a study by CommercialCafe.
Bradley says the new 2021 census data show we're one of the few areas in the state growing instead of declining.
That dynamic can mean less funding for growing regions like the Valley.
"I saw firsthand about three years ago when funding was taken away from our region for roads and bridges and moved to less populated areas of the state," Bradley said.
Most are coming from higher-priced areas like the New York Metro - 11,000 between 2015 and 2019 - and Philadelphia, contributing to rising housing costs.
"If you live here and work here you know you've seen your home value go up or you've seen your rent go up and that's tough if you're making Lehigh Valley wages but part of the reason for that is people moving in from higher income areas," Bradley said.
"They also see our open space, our parks, they see our quality of life, how easy it is to get around in comparison to where they're coming from."
And there isn't enough housing stock to keep up.
At this time about a year ago we were at least 14,000 housing units short.
Bradley says new development and good planning can help with effects.
Overall, it's a good problem to have.
"Really we're dealing with an era of change management and an era of growth management," Bradley said.