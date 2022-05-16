ALLENTOWN, Pa. - For the second time this year, the Lehigh Valley is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Lehigh and Northampton counties are now both listed as areas of high transmission by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We are now seeing what I would certainly call a bump in the number of cases in comparison to where we were even a month ago," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre at St. Luke's University Health Network.
According to the CDC, cases are up 231.74% in Lehigh County and 289.18% in Northampton County in just the past week. Dr. Jahre said that's likely an undercount.
"Most people these days are doing home-testing and they're not reporting their results so that there is an estimate that for every case that we know about, there's probably seven or eight cases that we don't," said Dr. Jahre.
We also spoke with Dr. Alex Benjamin at Lehigh Valley Health Network. Both hospitals have seen an increase in COVID patients, but both said they're not worried about capacity at this time. Dr. Benjamin said, in response to the spike, LVHN has changed its operating procedure to "Level Red."
"We're asking staff to wear masks, even when they're dealing with patients whose COVID status is unknown or thought to be unlikely, just because we're worried about asymptomatic spread," said Dr. Benjamin.
But Dr. Jahre tells us he doesn't agree with that strategy.
"It doesn't work. These people who are doing that are still going home, or they're getting together with others on the outside, and at this point in time, the data that we have doesn't support that," said Dr. Jahre.
St. Luke's is only requiring staff to wear masks in clinical settings at this time.
For the public, Dr. Jahre said he is recommending people wear a mask if they're older, have health conditions, or are around people who do.
Dr. Benjamin said those precautions could be necessary for a while longer.
"We have some forecasting models that suggest that numbers are going to continue to go up very slowly at least through June," said Dr. Benjamin.