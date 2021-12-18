WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Many people flocked to malls Saturday as Christmas is right around the corner.
The Saturday before Christmas is one of the busiest days of the year for shoppers as they squeeze in some last minute gifts.
More than 148 million people were expected to shop in-store and online during the last Saturday before Christmas this year.
That hectic day when you remember you forgot to buy gifts has actually been coined "Shop Super Saturday"
Many shoppers at the Lehigh Valley Mall say they know that final rush for gifts all too well.
"I'm doing most of my shopping last minute this year, which isn't ideal," said shopper, Cindy Benavage.
The National Retail Federation reports that nearly half of holiday shoppers plan to finish up online. Some people say with shipping concerns, that's just not possible.
"I ordered a lot of my gifts online but some gifts are not going to get here until after Christmas, but I have to pick a few things up, last minute stocking stuffers," said shopper, Kristen Wenrich.
Store owners and managers tell us, while most weekends are busy with holiday shopping, the one right before Christmas trumps all others.
"This is the busiest Saturday you'll see during this time," said Kevin Rinker, Manager of Pro Image Sports.
"What I see is a ton of traffic, people coming in and going through every toy that we have," said Patrick Richie, Owner of Slime Time.
Richie has some advice for parents who want to keep their little one's busy during crunch time.
"You guys can even leave your kids here, drop them off for one hour while you go out and run your errands, pick up your gifts," said Richie.
Store owners believe Sunday will be just as busy as Saturday while shoppers grab some of those last minute gifts before Christmas morning.