BETHLEHEM, Pa. -A Lehigh Valley student has beaten out hundreds of other young scientists to win this year's "Science Saves" Video Scholarship Contest.

Okezue Bell from Bethlehem outlined how he has used science as a way to give back on a global level.

One of Bell's largest accomplishments is his development of a low-cost prosthetic arm for people with below-the-elbow amputations.

Bell's design also won the 2022 International BioGENEius Challenge grand prize.

Bell says he was inspired after becoming a volunteer for a global disability organization called "Billion Strong."

"I was on a Zoom call with the rehabilitation hospital, and I met an amputee who had kind of fallen off of his motorcycle and gotten gangrene. And so, because of that infection, his arm had to be cut off. And so, he talked about how $15,000 later, and three months of rehabilitation later, he received a prosthetic and that was painful and difficult to use," Bell said.

Bell says his design is now being piloted in places like Ukraine to help limb loss patients.