BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's back to school, and back to normal, for many Lehigh Valley kids. A lot of the COVID protocols that were in place the past couple of years are no longer on the table.

The superintendent of Northampton Area School District says they're following all the CDC guidelines, but those have loosened up some since the last school year. So masks are optional this year, and students tell us it just overall felt like a more normal going back to school this time around.

Miguel Rivera is now a junior at Northampton Area High School, but it's the first time he's actually getting a locker.

"There's a lot more different stuff, I've seen teachers without masks for the first time today. And I completely did not recognize them," Rivera said.

Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik says he's not sure what "normal" is anymore.

"School districts have to navigate through a lot nowadays, compared to what it was 10-15 years ago," Kovalchik said.

Kovalchik, now in his 32nd year with the school district, says he welcomes whatever gets kids back in the swing of things.

"I think people just want to get back to some type of normal routine. I think people thrive on routine, especially for kids," Kovalchik said.

Masks are optional in the Allentown School District, too.

"We're really excited to build relationships with our parents, welcome them into the building, starting a new normal, post-COVID, kind of," said Katie Mercado, who is starting her first year as the principal of Union Terrace Elementary School.

"Relationships matter and we are all working together to provide the best learning opportunities for our students," Mercado said.

At Northampton Area School District, Kovalchik says that of Monday morning, there were about 10 staffers out due to COVID. That number is out of about 600 workers within the entire school district.