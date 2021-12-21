HARRISBURG, Pa. - Several career and technical schools in our area are among those getting part of $1.5 million in grants to upgrade their equipment.
Career Institute of Technology in Forks Township, Northampton County is getting the maximum $50,000 grant, while Lehigh Career & Technical Institute in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County is getting $48,000, according to a news release from the governor's office.
The Pottstown School District in Montgomery County is also getting $50,000 to get new vo-tech equipment.
Schuylkill Technology Center in Schuylkill County is getting just over $26,000, and Monroe Career & Technical Institute in Monroe County will see just under $15,000.
Two Berks County schools are also getting the maximum $50,000 each -- Reading Muhlenberg Career & Technology Center, and Berks Career & Technology Center.
The money comes from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and each grant must be matched dollar for dollar from a local source, which could include local school funds or contributions from business and industry partners, said the governor's office.