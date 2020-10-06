Oakes Fegley is no stranger to the big screen. You may have seen the last movie he was in, Pete's Dragon, where he played Pete.
Now instead of playing Pete, Fegley is playing Peter, in The War with Grandpa.
"It's a comedy, a family comedy, it's a lot of fun, a lot of energy and along with that a star-studded cast," Fegley said.
The movie does have some big names. Fegley does battle with Robert De Niro, who plays his grandpa who comes to live with the family and gets the room of Fegley's character.
"Mr. De Niro is definitely an incredible person to work with. He is obviously someone whose reputation precedes him. It was a pleasure to work with him," Fegley said.
The film was shot three years ago, and Fegley says it is great to see the project released. He also hopes the movie is going to give some families a break from dealing with all the emotions of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It can bring some laughter and smiles back into some people's lives that may be at kind of a lull right now during the pandemic," Fegley said.
The War with Grandpa hits theatres on Friday, and Fegley says look out for his favorite scene of him falling after all the screws were removed from the furniture during the comedic battle.
"It was a lot of fun filming this one, just a lot of craziness on set as it normally is but very much a fun project to film," Fegley said.