A young teen from the Lehigh Valley is doing big things, all thanks to her beautiful voice.

The teen has made her way to the big leagues and belted out our nation's anthem.

From her home in Fogelsville to Yankee Stadium, Adeline Csontos has quite the accomplishments.

"Usually I just pray before then I sing with all my might," the 14-year-old said.

She started singing at a young age, performing the national anthem for the first time at Parkland High School.

“It's just fun to sing in front of a lot of crowds," said Csontos.

And those crowds have grown, including Cubs games and Union soccer games.

She says she does it to spread joy to those around her.

“When I sing, I just like to help people," said Csontos.

And she’s not stopping at the national anthem. Adeline has even started writing and recording her own songs.

You can even listen on Spotify and Apple Music.

“It's fun to sing anywhere and it's a great opportunity to sing anywhere," said Csontos.

Watch her performances on her YouTube channel.