L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners granted conditional use approval for the Lehigh Valley Town Center project, which features a Topgolf entertainment center, Thursday night at the administration building. The vote was unanimous.

The 58.8-acre site, officially located at 361 Schantz Road and 4511 Cedarbrook Road, includes a mixed-use center with 165,000 square feet of retail; a grocery store; 180,000 square feet of office space; smaller retail spaces; a 180-room hotel; a residential complex featuring 514 units; a public plaza; and a 1,340-space parking deck along with 913 surface parking spaces and 61 street parking spaces. The plan is offered by Jaindl Land Co.

The site includes a Topgolf facility on the site of the former Eastern Industries and currently is an open field. The Cedar Creek runs through the site's rear, and access is taken from both Schantz Road and South Cedarbrook Road. Main traffic flow is expected to enter and exit from the Route 222 bypass.

Previously, Topgolf officials indicated the two-story venue would have 72 hitting bays, a bar and a restaurant, and it would be an "entertainment venue." Operating hours are typically Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight. Friday and Saturday could be later closing hours.

The Topgolf is scheduled to be completed as part of the project's first phase. Ground is expected to be broken on Topgolf early next year. A proposed restaurant and grocery store will be among the plan's aspects to be addressed during the project's second phase.

The approval includes 53 total conditions.

The conditions for the Topgolf's driving range hour of operations are scheduled between 9 a.m. through 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to midnight from Sunday through Thursday.

In addition, the final site layout shall be designed as to not cause glare or direct lighting onto Interstate 78 and Route 309, the Lehigh County Cedarbrook facilities or the apartments located in between Schantz Road and Route 309 in South Whitehall Township.

There are also conditions for the mixed-use component. One involves that roof dining, terraces, bars, public and private access spaces and the like shall be included in no less than 20% of the roof area of structures at the site.

Another condition states that all on-site delivery and garbage areas shall be shielded from public view. Apartments which allow pets will require a fenced dog park or run to be built.

Involving the overall site and development, conditions include that any required off-site improvements to Schantz Road, the bridge at Schantz Road, the 90-degree turn at Schantz Road, Hamilton Boulevard, Kressler Road, the Interstate 78 interchange, Route 222 or any other roadway, intersection or traffic signal must be approved by the township engineer.