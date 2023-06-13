L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission granted conditional use approval for the Lehigh Valley Town Center on Tuesday night at the administration building. The approval was contingent on a seven-page approval document.
Among the terms, the township sought to place a three-year timeline on the developer, Jaindl Land Co., which David Jaindl said Tuesday night was not acceptable. Jaindl told planners the company would "make their best efforts" to develop the property as soon as possible but could not commit to that timeline.
"We're just not going to do that," Jaindl said.
However, the developer agreed to the terms as written, subject to their comments to be addressed before the board of commissioners' final approval.
The 58.8-acre site, officially located at 361 Schantz Road and 4511 Cedarbrook Road, includes a mixed-use center with 165,000 square feet of retail including a grocery store; 180,000 square feet of office space; a 100-room hotel; a residential complex featuring about 550 units; and a public plaza.
The complex will also offer a 1,340-space parking deck along with 913 surface parking spaces and 61 street parking spaces.
The site includes a Topgolf entertainment facility on the site of the former Eastern Industries. Currently, the site is an open field. The Cedar Creek runs through the site's rear, and access is taken from both Schantz Road and South Cedarbrook Road. Main traffic flow is expected to enter and exit from the Route 222 bypass.
Previously, Topgolf officials indicated the two-story "entertainment venue" would have 72 hitting bays, a bar and a restaurant. Operating hours are typically Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to midnight. Friday and Saturday could offer later closing hours.
Developers plan to make Topgolf's development a top priority, and Jaindl officials said Tuesday night the facility will be completed as part of the project's first phase. A proposed restaurant and grocery store will be among the plan's aspects to be addressed during the project's second phase.
"I think this is a really impressive project," planning commission Vice Chairman Jon Hammer said.
Spring Creek Estates
In other business, planners approved a 2022 preliminary/final plan for Spring Creek Estates, located at 1255 Danner Road and 6659 Stein Way.
The plans — also offered by Jaindl Land Co. — call for the construction of townhomes and include two, single access roads. The Stein Way lot, known as lot 2, has eight townhomes proposed over 2.1 acres, while the Danner Road lot, identified officially as lot 4, features eight townhomes on a 1.5-acre parcel.
Each of the units would have two-car driveways and two-car garages. A dog park is planned also.
The township wants sidewalks or paths to be provided on all internal and external frontages to ensure future pedestrian connectivity to the anticipated greenway trail system. The Lower Macungie Dog Park, Spring Creek Estates Park and future greenway trails are all withing walking distance, as are the Trexlertown Mall and Trexlertown Plaza.
Apartment complex
In other news, the commission granted conditional use approval for an apartment complex near a shopping center.
The proposal features a four-story, 50-unit apartment building on a 1.1-acre lot located at 801 N. Broad St., which immediately abuts the Hamilton Crossings shopping center. The facility would house one- and two-unit apartments and contain both indoor and outdoor residential parking.