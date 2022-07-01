HANOVER TWP., Pa. - On Friday of the holiday weekend, airports around the country were bustling with travelers.
"I haven't seen my son for three years, since COVID started,” Sherry Dompkowski, from Hamburg, said.
But at Lehigh Valley International Airport Friday afternoon, folks found themselves with plenty of time – and space – to get through.
"It is pretty empty,” Dwain Siady, traveling from Salt Lake City, Utah, said. “I've been here like two-three times, but it's pretty empty."
"Being the first of July, Friday, the 4th being on Monday, it's rather quiet here today,” Sanford Pass, from Whitehall, said. “Very quiet here. Yesterday it was a little busy but I would have expected more people here today."
Folks were happy to see flights scheduled on time – a stark contrast from Philadelphia, which had more than 20 cancellations by early Friday evening. And Newark, with hundreds of delays and nearly 60 cancellations.
But the roads were also busy.
“On the highway, there's a lot more traffic, a lot more traffic,” Pass said.
AAA predicts a record 42 million drivers will hit the road this Fourth of July weekend.
Some, like Mickey McDermott from Bucks County, had to hit the road to then hit the skies.
"I'm traveling on the bus from here at Lehigh Valley to Philadelphia and then I'm taking the plane to Amsterdam,” McDermott said. “....If it's delayed by traffic, or if there's a tremendous crunch at security in Philly then I'll become worried about making my flight," McDermott said.