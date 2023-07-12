BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A group of teenage boys are preparing for their shot at a National Championship. The Lehigh Valley United boys' soccer team leaves Thursday for California and hopes to return with a big win.
"So much work has gone into it," said an already proud Coach Greg Ramos.
"I really have a lot of respect and pride for this group of young men," he continued.
His pride for the group is undeniable, especially on the eve of a big trip. The trip will take the Lehigh Valley United team to Norco, California.
"Now we are down to just eight teams left vying for the #1 National Championship," said Ramos.
The athletes are part of the 2008 Boys Black team. They will compete in the Elite Clubs National League Finals, starting with a quarter final matchup Friday.
"I think having a lot of confidence, because every team here is super great that is going there," said player Alex Hurwitz, 14.
"It's a one-time chance, got to make it worth it," said player Anthony Bautista, 15.
Both teens are from Allentown and they share a special bond with their extremely talented teammates.
"Most of us have been together for about four years now," said Hurwitz. "We got great chemistry."
It's that chemistry that has Hurwitz and Bautista beaming with confidence.
"We're going to win the entire thing," said Bautista.
That win is a real possibility. Ramos practices with the team three times a week.
Lehigh Valley United is coined as being an elite soccer club and making it to the boys' National Finals is proof of their talent.
"They've done the work, they've done a tremendous job, they had a great season," said Coach Ramos. "Their season is already a success as far as I'm concerned."
