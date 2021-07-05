ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The sounds of the Allentown Band soared through the air with a full audience at the Bethlehem SteelStacks.
Fourth of July weekend was in full swing across the Lehigh Valley.
"It's amazing to come out and see all the history," said Olivia Feleghazi. "It's really a good time to all come together and celebrate the country." she said.
It is a sense of normalcy folks like John Bolan said they have been waiting for.
"It's just a nice feeling to know that we're getting past the pandemic, we're getting out again," said Bolan.
He also said you could not have asked for a better night.
"Having events like this is just wonderful," said Bolan.
Over at Allentown's J. Birney Crum Stadium, vendors lined the streets and bands took the stage in front of hundreds.
"This is what we need now," said Flor Velez, president of the Puertorican Culture Preservation.
After a year of uncertainty, vendors said it is events like these that are making business boom again.
"This year, it's biggest than other years you know, with the COVID," said Velez.
Ron Reaman had a full line outside his Donut truck.
"This is a great event," said Ron Reaman, owner of DonutNV in Allentown.
The holiday celebrations in the Lehigh Valley closed out Sunday night with full fireworks displays.