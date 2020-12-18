FORKS TWP., Pa. - State officials presented a veteran from the Lehigh Valley with the Bronze Star Friday.
The office of U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, together with State Representative Joe Emrick, hosted an outdoor ceremony presenting Vietnam veteran Thomas R. Jones of Forks Township with the Bronze Star, according to a news release from Toomey's office.
Jones earned the Bronze Star in 1968 during his service in the Vietnam War, but due to an error, the award did not appear on his discharge document. With the help of Senator Toomey’s office, Jones's family had the record corrected, according to the release.
Colonel Robert DeSousa (Ret.), Senator Toomey’s State Director, and State Representative Joe Emrick presented the medal to Jones.