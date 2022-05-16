EASTON, Pa. - Activists in Easton spoke out against the recent rise in drug overdoses.

The second Lehigh Valley Walk For Recovery was held Sunday at Louise Moore County Park.

The event was sponsored by the non-profit Battle Borne.

Organizers said it's vital to promote changes in laws and policies and boost education to combat addiction.

"Our mission is to educate, we want to build a community of harm reduction across the state, and help people implement harm reduction in their communities," said Jordan Scott, with the Pennsylvania Harm Reduction Network.

Organizers said the event came at an important time. The CDC just reported drug overdose deaths in the U.S. hit a record high last year.

