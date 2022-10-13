“My first thought was I want to be here for my daughter and I may not be able to be here for as long as I wanted,” said Lenny Rafalko.

Rafalko is one of 30,000 people with ALS in the United States. He was 62 when he was diagnosed with ALS in 2019, and just days ago he and his wife Marta celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

“Marta at times will feed me to save energy. I can still eat, still watch the Phillies. I can root, boo, and cheer,” he said.

The Montgomery man has a medical win to cheer, too. Relyvrio is the first ALS treatment drug FDA has approved in five years. It will be available in November. It slows the progression of the disease by better protecting nerves in the spinal cord and brain. Tony Heyl of the ALS Association of Greater Philadelphia, whose grandfather died from the disease, says that shows science is working.

“So the next drug treatment or mix of treatments can be used to create a therapy for a person with ALS. Everyone's ALS is different,” he said.

Funds to help pay for its testing stem from the Ice Bucket Challenge. In 2014 it raised $115 million in six weeks.

This weekend the Lehigh Valley Walk to Defeat ALS celebrates its 20th year, with the goal of raising more than $100,000.

“So those people will be able to receive a wheelchair when they need it. A power wheelchair. They'll be able to receive better home care,” Heyl said of what the funds will help with.

With Marta and their 100 pound-plus 17-month-old Bernese Mountain dog Norm, Lenny has that support. He's not sure the new drug will help but is certain even a small if not cold gesture, can make an impact years later.

“You may not be affected by it now but you are helping the community that is affected and someday you never know, it may benefit your own physical health,” he said.

The walk is Saturday at Cedar Crest College at 10 a.m. Registration is still open.