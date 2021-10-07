"The outgoingness toward people. The genuineness in his heart to help everyone and to see the best in themselves, is what stood out," recalled Kim Fierro about her husband, Paul.
Just before their 2013 marriage Paul showed signs of having ALS. Paul died Nov. 8, 2020 from the progressive neurological disease.
"The sooner you can get past the emotional piece and can prepare for the constant changes in your life, it will be a lot easier for everyone involved," Fierro advised.
Fierro is now involved, along with the ALS Association of Greater Philadelphia Chapter, in organizing this Saturday's Lehigh Valley Walk to Defeat ALS.
Curbed last year due to COVID, it's now at Cedar Crest College and is the area's biggest awareness event and fundraiser. Funds will go into research and support for patients and families.
'For me it started with 12 hours of free care giving. It was extremely helpful because I could do things in the morning while care givers could do stuff with him. I could have peace of mind," Fierro said.
Seven years after the viral success of the Ice Bucket Challenge, finding a cure is still a challenge for scientists, but there is progress.
The drug Radicava is helping patients live longer and better manage symptoms.
Tony Heyl of the ALS Association says while tele-health has made a huge impact during COVID it isn't a substitute for the in-person support the walk can give.
"We are there for them, there is a community supporting them and this isn't something you have to deal with alone," Heyl said.
A lasting legacy for Fierro.
"He made it the best for me. That was one of his goals, to make the best he could for me," she said.
To sign up or donate you can head to www.lehighvalleywalktodefeatals.org.