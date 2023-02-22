LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - Indus Realty Trust, a warehouse company with Lehigh Valley operations, has agreed to be acquired for $868 million by an investment firm and the manager of Singapore's foreign reserves.

Centerbridge Partners, an investment firm, and GIC Real Estate Inc. will pay $67 in cash per share of New York City-based Indus, according to a joint statement. That price is a 17% premium to the share price on Nov. 25, before acquisition talks were disclosed. The initial bid disclosed in November was $65 per share.

Indus owns Lehigh Valley properties including Lehigh Valley Tradeport I in Lower Nazareth Township, off Brodhead Road, and Lehigh Valley Tradeport II on Jaindl Boulevard in Hanover Township, Northampton County. The company recently disclosed the $2.3 million purchase of land off Hausman Drive in South Whitehall Township, big enough for a 90,000-square-foot warehouse.

"The transaction delivers immediate and significant value to our stockholders, and we believe it validates the quality of the platform and portfolio we have built over Indus's long history," Michael Gamzon, president and chief executive officer of Indus, said in the statement.

Indus focuses on "mid-size" industrial and warehouse buildings of 75,000 to 400,000 square feet, not the million-square-foot giants used by companies such as Amazon.

The transaction is expected to be complete this summer. Indus will pay its first quarter and second quarter dividends.

Centerbridge, also based in New York City, was founded in 2005 and invests in various classes of assets. GIC is based in Singapore and manages that island city-state's investments.

