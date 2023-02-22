Lehigh Valley warehouse operator Indus Realty to be acquired by for $868 million
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - Indus Realty Trust, a warehouse company with Lehigh Valley operations, has agreed to be acquired for $868 million by an investment firm and the manager of Singapore's foreign reserves.
Centerbridge Partners, an investment firm, and GIC Real Estate Inc. will pay $67 in cash per share of New York City-based Indus, according to a joint statement. That price is a 17% premium to the share price on Nov. 25, before acquisition talks were disclosed. The initial bid disclosed in November was $65 per share.
Indus owns Lehigh Valley properties including Lehigh Valley Tradeport I in Lower Nazareth Township, off Brodhead Road, and Lehigh Valley Tradeport II on Jaindl Boulevard in Hanover Township, Northampton County. The company recently disclosed the $2.3 million purchase of land off Hausman Drive in South Whitehall Township, big enough for a 90,000-square-foot warehouse.
"The transaction delivers immediate and significant value to our stockholders, and we believe it validates the quality of the platform and portfolio we have built over Indus's long history," Michael Gamzon, president and chief executive officer of Indus, said in the statement.
Indus focuses on "mid-size" industrial and warehouse buildings of 75,000 to 400,000 square feet, not the million-square-foot giants used by companies such as Amazon.
The transaction is expected to be complete this summer. Indus will pay its first quarter and second quarter dividends.
Centerbridge, also based in New York City, was founded in 2005 and invests in various classes of assets. GIC is based in Singapore and manages that island city-state's investments.
***********************
Statement
INDUS Realty Trust to Be Acquired by Centerbridge Partners and GIC Real Estate in a Transaction Valued at $868 Million | Business Wire
Indus
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- 'Trouble in Mind,' once the subject of controversy, takes the stage at Civic Theater next month
- Former GOP congressional candidate says his military records were unlawfully released
- Lehigh Valley warehouse operator Indus Realty to be acquired by for $868 million
- Residents urge Bethlehem City Council to take action against landfill in Lower Saucon
- Parkland school board covers several budget presentations
- Bethlehem residents raise concerns about Hanover Apartments ahead of zoning meeting
- Mardi Gras celebrated with a bang in Easton
- Popular home decor store planning second Lehigh Valley location
- Police: 2 friends provided information that led to arrest of suspect in killing of Temple University police officer
- Saucon Valley School District schools closed Wednesday after threat
Berks Area News
- Bunny production gets upgrade at Oley Twp. candy shop
- Sihelnik sworn in as Berks County commissioner
- Reading to show HUD how it will spend $3.58M to address homelessness
- Local environmental professor talks air quality following Ohio train derailment
- With recruitment test coming up, Reading Police looking for the next generation of officers
- Pa. House reconvenes for special session, with Democrats now in the majority
- State police, county detectives seize large quantity of marijuana products in raids in Berks, Lehigh counties
- Free STEM kits available to youth who visit Berks Community Health Center
- PPL: Process of sending corrected bills to be done in March
- Where to get your fastnacht fix
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Stocks hold relatively steady after worst rout in two months
- ESPN's ex-top exec describes how soccer's World Cup was lost
- How Section 230 helped shape speech on the Internet
- No economic 'knockout' yet from West's sanctions on Russia
- Amazon closes $3.9B buyout of health company One Medical
- Rales Foundation bets big on Carnegie Mellon STEM students
- New estimate U.S. could face default on debt by early June
- EU carbon price passes symbolic 100 euros as reforms bite
- How credit scores are evolving to improve access to credit
- Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
Entertainment News
- TALAT - NEWLYWEDS STUCK IN ELEVATOR ON BIG DAY
- ‘Jeopardy!’: When Is Ken Jennings Returning as Host?
- Avril Lavigne's ex Mod Sun 'blindsided' by split
- Steven Spielberg has 'no idea' about his next movie
- Ellie Goulding went into 'survival mode' after her son was born
- Ariana Grande returns to the studio to record new The Weeknd collaboration
- Eddie Vedder and Jim Parsons led star-studded Leslie Jordan benefit
- Kelsey Grammer missed meeting Kirstie Alley week before her death
- Kate Hudson felt like she'd 'failed' relationships with Matt Bellamy and Chris Robinson
- Liam Neeson slams his appearance on ‘The View’: ‘It was embarrassing BS!’