Lehigh Valley warehouse operator Indus Realty to be acquired for $868M
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - Indus Realty Trust, a warehouse company with Lehigh Valley operations, has agreed to be acquired for $868 million by an investment firm and the manager of Singapore's foreign reserves.
Centerbridge Partners, an investment firm, and GIC Real Estate Inc. will pay $67 in cash per share of New York City-based Indus, according to a joint statement. That price is a 17% premium to the share price on Nov. 25, before acquisition talks were disclosed. The initial bid disclosed in November was $65 per share.
Indus owns Lehigh Valley properties including Lehigh Valley Tradeport I in Lower Nazareth Township, off Brodhead Road, and Lehigh Valley Tradeport II on Jaindl Boulevard in Hanover Township, Northampton County. The company recently disclosed the $2.3 million purchase of land off Hausman Drive in South Whitehall Township, big enough for a 90,000-square-foot warehouse.
"The transaction delivers immediate and significant value to our stockholders, and we believe it validates the quality of the platform and portfolio we have built over Indus's long history," Michael Gamzon, president and chief executive officer of Indus, said in the statement.
Indus focuses on "mid-size" industrial and warehouse buildings of 75,000 to 400,000 square feet, not the million-square-foot giants used by companies such as Amazon.
The transaction is expected to be complete this summer. Indus will pay its first quarter and second quarter dividends.
Centerbridge, also based in New York City, was founded in 2005 and invests in various classes of assets. GIC is based in Singapore and manages that island city-state's investments.
***********************
Statement
INDUS Realty Trust to Be Acquired by Centerbridge Partners and GIC Real Estate in a Transaction Valued at $868 Million | Business Wire
Indus
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Truck hits pole in Palmer Twp., cutting power to hundreds of Met-Ed customers
- QNB Bank commits $3M in first-mortgage funding to low-to-moderate income borrowers
- Bethlehem Area Public Library main office to offer limited service during renovations
- 'After School Satan Club' coming to Northampton County middle school
- Congregants observe Ash Wednesday at Allentown church
- Couple to open 'luxury pet hotel,' offering dog boarding and daycare, in Bethlehem Township
- 'Trouble in Mind,' once the subject of controversy, takes the stage at Civic Theatre next month
- Restaurant chain to continue rapid Lehigh Valley expansion with Bethlehem area outpost
- Former GOP congressional candidate says his military records were unlawfully released
- Lehigh Valley warehouse operator Indus Realty to be acquired for $868M
Berks Area News
- Kutztown Folk Festival nominated for USA Today travel award
- Candy shop upgrades bunny production in time for Easter
- Sihelnik sworn in as Berks County commissioner
- Reading to show HUD how it will spend $3.58M to address homelessness
- Local environmental professor talks air quality following Ohio train derailment
- With recruitment test coming up, Reading Police looking for the next generation of officers
- Pa. House reconvenes for special session, with Democrats now in the majority
- State police, county detectives seize large quantity of marijuana products in raids in Berks, Lehigh counties
- Free STEM kits available to youth who visit Berks Community Health Center
- PPL: Process of sending corrected bills to be done in March
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Stocks waver on Wal Street after worst rout in two months
- Fed Minutes: Almost all officials backed quarter-point hike
- Justices OK overtime pay for $200,000-a-year oil rig worker
- Supreme Court seems to favor tech giants in terror case
- No cow needed: Oat and soy can be called milk, FDA proposes
- QNB Bank commits $3M in first-mortgage funding to low-to-moderate income borrowers
- Amazon closes $3.9B buyout of health company One Medical
- UNESCO chief urges tougher regulation of social media
- Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
- Stellantis earnings rise as EV push drives higher sales
Entertainment News
- Kylie Jenner confesses Kim Kardashian is her 'favourite sister’
- Pink wept as she promised daughter she would quit music
- Shelley Duvall quit Hollywood after brother's cancer diagnosis
- Prince Harry and Meghan have no plans to sue over South Park episode
- Kelsey Grammer pays tribute to 'beautiful' Kirstie Alley
- Liam Neeson rejected James Bond after late wife Natasha Richardson gave him ultimatum
- Selena Gomez claims she has ‘girl crush’ on ‘pretty’ Bella Hadid years after pair’s ’feud’
- Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ daughter returns to social media to tell him: ‘I miss u’
- David Harbour says it's 'definitely time' for Stranger Things to end
- Alicia Silverstone stepped away from Hollywood because she 'wasn't happy'