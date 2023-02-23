The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission projects that the Lehigh Valley will have a population of 786,751 by 2050 — an increase of 100,000 from now.
LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley went over population projections while presenting the LVPC's annual report. The Lehigh Valley's location and quality of life will keep drawing people and jobs, Bradley said. Based on recent LVPC tallies, many of those new people will be living in apartments.
Commissioners expressed concern about private purchase of sewage systems during a discussion of Mid Atlantic Utility Group's plan to buy service to 188 customers in the Fairland Hills and Parkland Estates subdivisions in North Whitehall Township.
"I'm not a big fan of private ownership of these facilities," Commissioner Stephen Repasch said.
"I think these need more municipal involvement," said Commissioner Rick Molchany. He said if private owners of sewage systems fail, the responsibility falls to municipalities. Somebody has to keep sewage flowing, and government steps in when it must.
When private businesses invest in sewage systems, that can result in big rate increases, Bradley said.
In 2022, the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority started negotiations with Essential Utilities Inc. for a $1.1 billion sale. Those talks were called off after public outcry over essential services going to a for-profit operation.
At that time, Essential Utilities Chief Executive Officer Christopher Franklin contended that government-owned systems have suffered "tragic events associated with long-term deferred maintenance."
During Thursday's meeting, the commission welcomed three new members: Judith Haldeman, a member of Northampton Borough Council; Michael Drabenstott, an Allentown resident; and Santo Napoli, who was recently appointed to Allentown City Council.
The commission's next meeting will be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 23. Details and a link to the meeting will be available on the LVPC's website.