BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley Wine Trail is hosting its "Giving Before Thanks" food drive.

Donors will get a free tasting of three wines at each winery that they bring a donation to.

At this time, financial donations will not be accepted.

The food will be donated to the food pantry at New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem and the Portland-Upper Mount Bethel Food Pantry in the Slate Belt.

Plus, $1 will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley and Northeast PA for each pound of food collected this weekend.