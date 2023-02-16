The Lehigh Valley Wine Trail's annual Wine & Shine Lehigh Valley event is moving from March to April and welcoming a new distillery partner.

The 2023 passport program features the five member wineries of the Lehigh Valley Wine Trail partnered with two local distilleries – Wardog Spirits and first-time participant Social Still, according to a news release.

With a passport, trailgoers get one food and beverage pairing (wine or spirits) at each of the seven participating venues over the three weekends of the event, as well as a complimentary tasting of three beverage samples at each location.

They also receive a special gift – a picnic blanket that rolls up into its own carrying handle.

The Lehigh Valley Wine Trail, a nonprofit organization of wineries, aims to promote agri-tourism and to create a premiere wine destination and grape growing region while promoting Pennsylvania wines from the region.

Wine & Shine Lehigh Valley will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays on the following weekends: April 15 and 16, 22 and 23 and 29 and 30.

Passports, $39, are being sold online through EventBrite until noon April 7. They also can be purchased at all seven participating venues (cash only) while supplies last.

Approximately 400 of the original 1,000 passports remain for sale, and more information can be found online.

Participating venues include:

· Black River Farms (same location at Wardog Spirits), 2472 Black River Road, Lower Saucon Township;

· Blue Mountain Vineyards & Cellars, 7627 Grape Vine Drive, Lynn Township;

· Franklin Hill Vineyards, 7833 Franklin Hill Road, Lower Mount Bethel Township;

· Social Still, 530 E. Third St., Bethlehem;

· Tolino Vineyards, 280 Mt. Pleasant Road, Washington Township, Northampton County;

· Vynecrest Vineyards & Winery, 172 Arrowhead Lane, Upper Macungie Township; and

· Wardog Spirits (same location as Black River Farms winery), 2472 Black River Road, Lower Saucon Township.

Food and beverage pairings will include:

Black River Farms

Chicken Massaman Curry by feast catering will be paired with Tilly, a dry white blend wine.

The Bethlehem winery will have live music from 2-4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Blue Mountain Vineyards

The winery’s Merlot will be paired with a chicken parmigiana slider.

Franklin Hill Vineyards

A torte made with Sir Walter’s jelly and peanut butter will be paired with Sir Walter’s red wine. The Bangor winery will also have live music every Saturday from 1-4 p.m.

Social Still

April 15 & 16 – Chilled Spring Pea Soup paired with Social Still’s Signature Cocktail Jaded (botanical gin, lemon, White Jade wine, elderflower, and club soda)

April 22 & 23 – Shaved Prime Rib Crostini with herbed local goat cheese and Franklin Hill Trio demi-glace paired with Social Still’s canned cocktail Jalapeno Vodka-Rita (vodka, pineapple, jalapeno, lime).

April 29 & 30 – White Which Eggnog Flan paired with Social Still’s Signature Cocktail Coquito (White Witch Rum, coconut milk, cream of coconut, sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, vanilla beans and spices).

Tolino Vineyards

The Bangor area winery will be working with The Marquee Kitchen to offer the following pairings:

April 15 & 16 - Tuscan white bean and fennel sausage chili paired with Papa’s Red (dry) or Next Generation (sweet)

April 22 & 23 - Red beet hummus with olives, veggies and pita crisps paired with Pinot Grigio (dry) or Vidal Blanc (sweet)

April 29 & 30 - Pesto couscous salad with green beans, potato, roasted peppers, and almond crumble paired with Chardonnay (dry) or Gracie (semi-sweet)

Vynecrest

Mr. Bill's Poultry homemade white chicken chili served with Vynecrest Traminette accompanied with blue chips and peach salsa.

For a sweet ending enjoy Vynecrest Blueberry Wine paired with lemon sorbet.

Live music will be featured from 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Wardog Spirits

Key lime mousse made by Art Cafe will be paired with a tasting of Gin 91.