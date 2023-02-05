BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Polar Bears and Admirals faced off at Bethlehem's Municipal Ice Rink with dozens of people watching on at the 10th annual Lehigh Valley Winter Classic. All of the money supports special hockey locally for children and young adults with cognitive challenges.

"It doesn't get old, I'll tell you that," said Adam Bortz, director of the Lehigh Valley Winter Classic.

Organizers said the Winter Classic turnout only continues to grow. The event brings in donations from across the area and even from NHL superstar Alex Ovechkin.

"It's tremendous to see the amount of support and like love for helping other people," said Bortz.

For the Kemmerer's, it was their second time attending it. David Kemmerer cheered his brother on who was playing.

"I'm so proud of him. My Dad and I have been teaching him some stuff on the street," said Kemmerer.

Both he and his dad, Michael had the chance to meet some retired Flyers players too.

"Coming up and seeing the Flyers you know he's excited and I get to see some of my childhood heroes too. Just the support and it's just a fantastic event," said Michael Kemmerer.

Former players Scott Hartnell, Bill Clement and Riley Cote were all on hand taking pictures, coaching and signing autographs.

"People used to always ask is your hand sore. Back in the day people actually wanted your autograph, so it's been a few years since I signed a few and that was a lot of fun seeing a lot of cool faces and some old jerseys and hockey cards," said Hartnell.

"It's completely fulfilling for me and for the kids, for the gang that plays on the ice, but for the parents and everybody else it's kind of a labor of love that involves so many people for all the right reasons," said Clement.