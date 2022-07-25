COOPERSBURG, Pa. - An Allentown native celebrated a special milestone on Sunday.
Arlene Krapf celebrated her 105th birthday surrounded by her friends and family. All five generations of her family were represented.
When asked about her party, Arlene said she wasn't too surprised.
"Well... not really. I expected it. I've been getting them every year. So I figured one more year..." she said.
Arlene says the secret to living so long is to simply be good to everyone.
Arlene has four children, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was born in Allentown and lived there for her first 100 years, before moving to Coopersburg.