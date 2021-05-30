The pandemic has led to a huge influx of people adopting pets.
And one author is highlighting some of the stories of the incredible bond between dogs and women around the country, during some of the most difficult times in their lives.
For Erika Burns, the old saying who rescued who is really true.
“Sometimes I can just look at her and she gives me that look like you got this! I don't know how to talk more about it without getting super emotional because she really is just my best friend!"
Erika went through a difficult divorce, but Sadie was the one constant in her life. She's now remarried with two beautiful baby boys, and another dog Tucker, and her beloved Sadie never leaves her side.
"To have that constant trust and companionship at a time when you feel like you've really been let down with some other relationships in your life and to have that from a dog and from a dog that's so meaningful," Burns said.
Erika's amazing journey with Sadie is not all that uncommon and one local author really wanted to highlight a lot of these stories in a series of books of women's best friends.
"Many stories start with a woman rescuing a dog never to have known what they were about to incur in their lives and then to be rescued back by their own dog,” said Kristen Kidd, the founder of the Woman’s Best Friend project.
In 2019, Kidd started the Woman's Best Friend project and published her first book highlighting the special bond between dogs and women. All of the profits go to local animal charities, and Erika and Sadie will appear in the upcoming third volume.
"You can take any defining experience in our life and when you insert a dog into it that situation life becomes a little bit more manageable and a little bit more joyful," Kidd said.
And that's why Erika hopes she and Sadie and the other women and dogs in the book can truly inspire others.
"If anyone is struggling in any capacity just realizing that a dog can be so much to you in so many different ways,” Burns said.