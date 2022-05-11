ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley's own Richard Schimmel has reached triple digits!
"I guess I was just lucky," he said Wednesday.
Family and friends from all over came together at the Phoebe home in Allentown on Wednesday to celebrate Richard hitting a century.
"It's amazing," said Rick Schimmel, Richard's oldest son.
During his 100 years on this earth, he's seen and done it all. Richard was born and raised in Allentown, served in World War II, and survived Pearl Harbor, all before coming home, starting a family, and embarking on his career at Sears for over 40 years.
"I got a home here, I got a job, I finished high school, I went to PSU Extension," Richard said. "I got married, had two boys."
But what are the keys to living long enough to leave that kind of legacy? Richard says- a few things.
"I always say clean living," said Richard. "I try to be good. I never had real trouble."
"I tried to take care of myself, mind my own business," Richard added. "I keep active."
The family and friends who came to celebrate say they wouldn't miss it for the world.
Richard says it means so much.
"I am very grateful. I'm very grateful that they came here," Richard said.