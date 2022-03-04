LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- The local chapter of a youth organization in the Lehigh Valley has made a generous contribution to help children in Ukraine affected by the war with Russia.
The Lehigh Valley Young Republicans made a financial donation to UNICEF USA to benefit children in Ukraine who are in or who are fleeing the country. The contribution will help provide them with water, warm clothing, hygiene supplies, educational supplies and support for mental health.
“The unjust and unprovoked violent Russian invasion of Ukraine has put countless civilian lives at risk. It is important to our organization to provide any level of solidarity and support we can to the Ukrainian people,” said Antonio Pineda, Chairman of the Lehigh Valley Young Republicans. Pineda went on to say, “it is our duty as a democracy to support and preserve liberty across the globe.”
UNICEF as amped up its emergency response in Ukraine as conflict poses an immediate and growing threat to the lives and well-being of the country's 7.5 million children.
The public may also make a contribution by visiting unicefusa.org.