WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – Lehigh Valley organizations are joining forces to gather and organize donations to help those in Syria and Turkey who are affected by earthquakes last month.
Muslim Youth LV and and the DeSales University Muslim Student Association are among the local youth groups and schools working to gather essentials and financial donations to send overseas.
The primary donations needed include hygiene essentials, tents, blankets, diapers, baby formula and winter clothing. The central drop-off location is at Geo Halal, at the rear of 1154 MacArthur Road in Whitehall. Donations are being accepted until March 31.
The organizers are also asking for help sorting through and organizing all the donations to prepare to ship to Syria and Turkey. They are hosting a sorting event at DeSales University on Sunday, March 5 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Download the flyers for more details.