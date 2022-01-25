LV Zoo welcomes baby kangaroo

Courtesy Lehigh Valley Zoo

SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - Due to extreme temperatures, Lehigh Valley Zoo has announced it will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 26, for the safety of its animals, guests and employees. 

The zoo will reopen for guests on Thursday, Jan. 27. Normal winter hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In what has been an unseasonably cold January, this marks the fifth time the zoo was forced to close due to extreme low temperatures or wintry precipitation, according to a news release from the zoo.

Weather updates for all scheduled dates are provided on Facebook (@LVZoo) and at the zoo's website.

