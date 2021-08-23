Habitat Madagascar Lehigh Valley Zoo rendering
Lehigh Valley Zoo

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A new project underway at the Lehigh Valley Zoo could use some extra funding.

Habitat Madagascar is a 1,600-square-foot enclosure expected to cost $500,000. It will house the zoo's new mongoose lemurs and African leopard tortoises.

The zoo is calling on people to create a crowdfunding page.

There are incentives for certain amounts raised.

Any page that reaches at least $500 will earn a personalized donor tile inside the habitat.

They'll also get a painting by Abby and Mico, the zoo's resident lemurs.

