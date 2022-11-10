N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A loud squawk comes from behind the door Lehigh Valley Zoo head veterinarian Hillary Householder is opening. She is one of the few who can actually see the birds at the zoo.

"When we made the decision to move them inside, we definitely really considered that risks-versus-benefits sort of scenario," she said.

A dozen of the zoo's public avian exhibits are empty, affecting nearly 30 birds, from the lorikeets to the penguins, raptors and owls. It's all due to the highly contagious and deadly avian flu. In 2022 more than 50 million birds in 46 states have been killed.

Spread by migrating bird droppings, the avian flu is affecting mostly commercial flocks, but Householder says the stakes are too high at the zoo to not take precautions and protections.

"Our individual African penguins do have a pretty big impact on their population management, because they are all penguins that we do need to keep our sustainable populations surviving," she said.

Only the emus and ostriches are out, as the zoo says there isn't enough indoor space and they aren't as susceptible to the bird flu.

Zoo CEO Amanda Shurr says the birds will return 30 days after a reported local outbreak, which according to the USDA was Tuesday in Lehigh County, affecting more than 17,000 birds.

It was the second outbreak in a week. On Nov. 4 more than 14,000 commercial Lehigh County birds were killed as a result of the bird flu.

Shurr says the zoo is planning on modifying outdoor spaces allowing for at least some safe out space while the flu is flying wild.

"We're just trying to assess what's the best choice, you know, from a cost-benefit perspective, because all of these modifications will cost us money here at the nonprofit zoo," she said.

The zoo is open throughout the winter.